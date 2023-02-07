2023 Formula 1 Is Ready To Race

There were discussions of a China GP, between Australia and Azerbaijan, to create a 24-round season but due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation the decision was made not to go ahead with the race in 2023.

The French GP contract was not renewed for the 2023 season. One of the main reasons being to make way for the Las Vegas GP. France could be back in the future with talk about the race being held in Nice as opposed to the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var.

The new addition to the season, the Las Vegas GP will be held on a Saturday night with a 10pm local start time to really add to the spectacle of racing down the Vegas strip.

In driver news, Fernando Alonso switched from Alpine to Aston Martin replacing Sebastian Vettel who has retired from the sport. Nico Hulkenberg is back on the track driving for Haas, after three seasons as a reserve driver.

Daniel Ricciardo has made the move to be a reserve driver for his old team, Red Bull. Mick Schumacher is also now a reserve driver, with his move from Haas to Mercedes.

Ricciardo may not be racing F1 in 2023 but that doesn’t mean that Australian fans will be without a local driver to cheer on. Melbourne born Oscar Piastri will make his F1 debut with McLaren.

Can Max Verstappen make it three World Championships in row? Or will Lewis Hamilton come back for an eight Championship?

