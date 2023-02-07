Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 Is Ready To Race

The 2023 Formula 1 season is all set to start racing on the 5th March with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

There were discussions of a China GP, between Australia and Azerbaijan, to create a 24-round season but due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation the decision was made not to go ahead with the race in 2023.

The French GP contract was not renewed for the 2023 season. One of the main reasons being to make way for the Las Vegas GP. France could be back in the future with talk about the race being held in Nice as opposed to the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var.

The new addition to the season, the Las Vegas GP will be held on a Saturday night with a 10pm local start time to really add to the spectacle of racing down the Vegas strip.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the new addition to the 2023 circuit (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

In driver news, Fernando Alonso switched from Alpine to Aston Martin replacing Sebastian Vettel who has retired from the sport. Nico Hulkenberg is back on the track driving for Haas, after three seasons as a reserve driver.

Daniel Ricciardo has made the move to be a reserve driver for his old team, Red Bull. Mick Schumacher is also now a reserve driver, with his move from Haas to Mercedes.

Daniel Ricciardo will be back up to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2023 (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing)

Ricciardo may not be racing F1 in 2023 but that doesn’t mean that Australian fans will be without a local driver to cheer on. Melbourne born Oscar Piastri will make his F1 debut with McLaren.

Can Max Verstappen make it three World Championships in row? Or will Lewis Hamilton come back for an eight Championship?

Watch 2023 Formula 1 Highlights on 10 Play to find out more!

The New Australian On The F1 Circuit

21-year-old Melbournian Oscar Piastri is making his F1 debut in the 2023 season with McLaren
Red Bull came out on top this weekend in the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix with Sergio Perez claiming victory in an action packed race.
Max Verstappen claimed his third successive victory this season after finishing first on what was a highly successful afternoon for him and Red Bull in the scorching Barcelona heat.
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was full of plenty of drama as Max Verstappen crossed the line first for Red Bull.