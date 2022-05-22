2022 Spanish Grand Prix: Race Wrap

It was once again Red Bull who prevailed with another highly productive weekend which saw them enjoy another one-two lockout with Sergio Perez finishing in second.

For Ferrari, well it could not have got much worse for the Italian manufacturers with Charles Leclerc forced to retire with an engine failure despite taking pole and enjoying a healthy lead.

There was no warning before Leclerc’s engine failed as he fell behind Verstappen in the title race.

"I had no indications before and it just broke and lost power completely," he told Sky Sports F1.

"It's a shame. In those moments I believe there is nothing else I can do but look at the positives.

The costly engine failure provided Verstappen and Red Bull with the perfect opportunity to place more heat on their rivals but it was by far a straightforward race for the Dutchman.

Verstappen had to navigate quite a few obstacles which included the Red Bull driver swerving into the gravel early in the race, while DRS problems meant it was even harder to overtake Mercedes’ George Russell.

However, Red Bull’s three stop strategy ended up paying dividends in the end but it was not without controversy as Perez was ordered to let his teammate overtake him for the sake of the constructors’ championship.

The Mexican driver said the situation was unfair, and added: “I’m happy for the team, but we need to speak later.”

Meanwhile Verstappen was very pleased to take home the win after battling through many challenges.

“My DRS (drag reduction system) was not always working and that made it very tough, but we managed to use strategy to get ahead.

“It was a difficult beginning, but a good end! I tried to stay focused. It is not nice when stuff like that happens. I am very happy to win and happy for ‘Checo’. It is a great result for the team.” A not so happy Perez was nonetheless satisfied for the team.

It proved to be another lacklustre outing for Australian Daniel Ricciardo who finished out of the points yet again in 12th despite starting from ninth.

The McLaren driver moved up the standings early in the race to eighth but was unable to keep pace as fell down the pecking order.

Conversely, fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris had an inspired race which saw him finishing eighth despite being in 11th on the starting grid.

2022 Spanish Grand Prix Results: Top 10

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 3 George Russell (Mercedes) 4 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 6 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 7 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 8 Lando Norris (McLaren) 9 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 10 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Watch: Race Highlights Show - Monday, May 23 at 2230 AEST on 10 play

Formula 1 - 2022 Race Calendar

Watch: Exclusive 2022 Formula 1 content on 10 play