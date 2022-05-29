2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

The latest Monaco Grand Prix was drama filled with rain causing an hour delay to the race while a major crash also halted proceedings in the showcase event.

However, despite all the chaos it was Sergio Perez who was able to take the win as he secured his third Formula 1 triumph.

It was a case of contrasting fortunes in Monaco with Perez unlikely to ever forget his landmark win whereas Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will try his best to push pass what was a series of errors which saw him finish in fourth despite securing pole in his hometown race.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz was able to secure second place while Max Verstappen came in third as he extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship. The Dutchman now has a nine point lead over Leclerc who has two wins to his name while Red Bull have five courtesy of Verstappen and Perez.

The Mexican’s win in Monaco came after a controversial weekend in Spain which saw him ordered to forfeit his lead to give way for Verstappen.

However, Red Bull’s reassurance that he would be allowed to race for wins rung true on Monday morning (AEST).

“You dream of winning this, and after your home race, there is no place more special to win,”

“It’s a massive day for myself and my country. I am very happy. I was wearing a Pedro Rodriguez helmet," Perez said. "I am sure he was looking down on me and hopefully he would be very proud. I’m the only Mexican or Latin-American driver on the grid. It just shows how difficult it is for us to make it into the sport.”

Meanwhile, there will be a very different mood in the Ferrari camp as they dissect some incredibly costly mistakes which saw Leclerc stumble in the drivers’ standings.

The Monegasque driver was leading the race and appeared on course for his third win of the season before he was bizarrely instructed to pit for a second time on lap 21 along with Sainz.

His engineer realized the mistake and yelled “stay out!” but it was too late and Leclerc returned to the track in fourth.

Leclerc was not pleased with his team at the time as he shouted over the radio: “What are we doing?”.

He continued to address the poor decision over the team radio.

“No words, no words. We cannot do that,” he radioed.

“It was a freaking disaster today,” Leclerc said after. “The win was clearly in our hands. We had the performance, we had everything. I just don’t really understand the call.”

Mick Schumacher fell victim to the rain-soaked streets of Monaco as his Haas collided into the barriers on lap 30 – fortunately he escaped unscathed.

It was yet another consistent drive for Mercedes’ George Russell who secured fifth spot ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. Lewis Hamilton managed an eighth placed finish while Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel rounded off the top 10.

Yet another disappointing outing for Daniel Ricciardo saw the Aussie finish in 13th for McLaren.

2022 Monaco Grand Prix Results: Top 10

1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 5 George Russell (Mercedes) 6 Lando Norris (McLaren) 7 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 8 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 9 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 10 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

