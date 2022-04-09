2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Review - Day 2

The second day of the 2022 Heineken Formula 1 Grand Prix began with FP 3 at 1:00pm on Saturday afternoon.

FP 3 was filled with plenty of action with the likes of McLaren's Lando Norris popping up with an incredible performance that saw him finish top of the final practice session.

The drivers were faced with quite difficult conditions at Albert Park which meant that it was not the best of times for some teams, namely Aston Martin.

After a disastrous first day , life did not get better for Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel with the pair unable to record a time on the board.

However, returning to the top of the ladder after FP 3 and it was Leclerc who came in second with Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz rounding off the top five.

A quite flaky disappointing practice session by Max Verstappen's standards saw the reigning champion come in seventh with fierce rival Lewis Hamilton hot on his heels in eighth.

The Dutchman's poor finish to FP 3 seemed to be a distant memory once Q1 began as exerted his dominance with a lightning quick lap that saw him snatch top spot with 1:18.580 while teammate Sergio Perez came in second.

The Red Bull lockout was followed by the two Ferraris with Leclerc and Sainz settling for third and fourth.

Q1 was not without its drama with a collision between Williams' Nicholas Latifi and Stroll forcing a significant delay and further compounding Aston Martin's struggles.

Red Bull's dominance carried into Q2 with Perez coming out on top while Leclerc overtook Verstappen to finish second after Q2.

Further down the standings and Daniel Ricciardo held on for a spot in Q3 thanks to his 9th placed finish with both Mercedes drivers finishing above the Australian in seventh and eighth.

The lap times in Q3 proved to be incredibly close with Leclerc setting the pace ahead of both Red Bulls before a crash to Alonso's Alpine led to a red flag.

The resumption of racing saw the Mexican just miss out on catching Leclerc - only 0.001 of a second prevented him from snatching pole!

The drama did not end there with Verstappen able to overtake the Monegasque driver, albeit for only moments with the Ferrari driver getting under 1:18:00 to take pole for Sunday.

This will be Leclerc's first pole at Albert Park as well as Ferrari's first since Vettel managed the feat in 2013.

Starting Grid (Top 10) for the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix

1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 4 Lando Norris (McLaren) 5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 6 George Russell (Mercedes) 7 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 8 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 9 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 10 Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 - Schedule

Sunday, 10 April: 10.00am – 5.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play – Formula One Race with lights out at 3:00pm.

