2021 Formula One Race Calendar

| Event
| Date & TV Schedule
| Location
|Watch
|Round 1
|29 Mar, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Bahrain
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 2
|19 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Italy (Imola)
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 3
|3 May, 2230-2330 on Bold
| Portugal
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 4
|10 May, 2230-2330 on Bold
| Spain
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 5
|24 May, 2230-2330 on Bold
| Monaco
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 6
|7 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Azerbaijan
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 7
|21 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold
|France
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 8
|28 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Austria 1
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 9
|5 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Austria 2
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 10
|19 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold
|United Kingdom
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 11
|2 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Hungary
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 12
|30 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Belgium
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 13
|6 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Netherlands
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 14
|13 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Italy (Monza)
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 15
|27 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Russia
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 16
|11 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Turkey
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 17
|25 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold
|USA
|on BOLD and 10 play
|Round 18
|8 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Mexico
|Highlights
|Round 19
|15 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Brazil
|Highlights
|Round 20
|22 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold
|TBC
|Highlights
|Round 21
|6 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Saudi Arabia
|Highlights
|Round 22
|13 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold
|Abu Dhabi
|Highlights