Formula 1

Video ExtrasRace Dates 2022Articles10 - F1 Team
More
Back

2021 Formula One Race Calendar

2021 Formula One Race Calendar

F1 Race Calendar

 Event  Date & TV Schedule  Location Watch
Round 1 29 Mar, 2230-2330 on Bold Bahrain on BOLD and 10 play
Round 2 19 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold Italy (Imola) on BOLD and 10 play
Round 3 3 May, 2230-2330 on Bold  Portugal on BOLD and 10 play
Round 4 10 May, 2230-2330 on Bold  Spain on BOLD and 10 play
Round 5 24 May, 2230-2330 on Bold  Monaco on BOLD and 10 play
Round 6 7 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold Azerbaijan on BOLD and 10 play
Round 7 21 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold France on BOLD and 10 play
Round 8 28 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold Austria 1 on BOLD and 10 play
Round 9 5 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold Austria 2 on BOLD and 10 play
Round 10 19 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold United Kingdom on BOLD and 10 play
Round 11 2 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold Hungary on BOLD and 10 play
Round 12 30 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold Belgium on BOLD and 10 play
Round 13 6 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold Netherlands on BOLD and 10 play
Round 14 13 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold Italy (Monza) on BOLD and 10 play
Round 15 27 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold Russia on BOLD and 10 play
Round 16 11 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold Turkey on BOLD and 10 play
Round 17 25 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold USA on BOLD and 10 play
Round 18 8 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold Mexico Highlights
Round 19 15 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold Brazil Highlights
Round 20 22 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold TBC Highlights
Round 21 6 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold Saudi Arabia Highlights
Round 22 13 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold Abu Dhabi Highlights
2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap
NEXT STORY

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Red Bull came out on top this weekend in the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix with Sergio Perez claiming victory in an action packed race.
2022 Spanish Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Spanish Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Max Verstappen claimed his third successive victory this season after finishing first on what was a highly successful afternoon for him and Red Bull in the scorching Barcelona heat.
2022 Miami Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Miami Grand Prix: Race Wrap

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was full of plenty of drama as Max Verstappen crossed the line first for Red Bull.
2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Red Bull were the clear winners as they outshone Ferrari in their own backyard at Imola.
2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Catch up with all the action from the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix race