2020 Formula One Race Calendar

| Event
| Date & TV Schedule
| Location
|Watch
|2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
|13 March, 1030-1800 on Bold and 10 play.
14 March, 1100-1830 on 10 and 10 play.
15 March, 1100-1800 on 10 and 10 play.
|Melbourne
|Cancelled
|Round 1
|06 July, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Spielberg
|Highlights
|Round 2
|13 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Spielberg
|Highlights
|Round 3
|20 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
| Hungary
|Highlights
|Round 4
|03 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
| Great Britain
|Highlights
|Round 5
|10 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
| Great Britain
|Highlights
|Round 6
|17 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Spain
|Highlights
|Round 7
|31 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Belgium
|Highlights
|Round 8
|07 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Italy
|Highlights
|Round 9
|14 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Tuscany
|Highlights
|Round 10
|28 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Russia
|Highlights
|Round 11
|12 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Nürburgring
|Highlights
|Round 12
|26 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Portugal
|Highlights
|Round 13
|02 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Imola
|Highlights
|Round 14
|16 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Turkey
|Highlights
|Round 15
|30 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Bahrain
|Highlights
|Round 16
|07 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Sakhir
|Highlights
|Round 17
|14 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Abu Dharbi
|Highlights