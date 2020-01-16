Formula 1

2020 Formula One Race Calendar

 Event  Date & TV Schedule  Location Watch
2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 13 March, 1030-1800 on Bold and 10 play. 14 March, 1100-1830 on 10 and 10 play. 15 March, 1100-1800 on 10 and 10 play. Melbourne Cancelled
Round 1 06 July, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Spielberg Highlights
Round 2 13 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Spielberg Highlights
Round 3 20 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Hungary Highlights
Round 4 03 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Great Britain Highlights
Round 5 10 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Great Britain Highlights
Round 6 17 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Spain Highlights
Round 7 31 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Belgium Highlights
Round 8 07 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Italy Highlights
Round 9 14 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Tuscany Highlights
Round 10 28 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Russia Highlights
Round 11 12 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Nürburgring Highlights
Round 12 26 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Portugal Highlights
Round 13 02 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Imola Highlights
Round 14 16 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Turkey Highlights
Round 15 30 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Bahrain Highlights
Round 16 07 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Sakhir Highlights
Round 17 14 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Abu Dharbi Highlights
2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap
2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Red Bull came out on top this weekend in the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix with Sergio Perez claiming victory in an action packed race.
Max Verstappen claimed his third successive victory this season after finishing first on what was a highly successful afternoon for him and Red Bull in the scorching Barcelona heat.
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was full of plenty of drama as Max Verstappen crossed the line first for Red Bull.
Red Bull were the clear winners as they outshone Ferrari in their own backyard at Imola.
Catch up with all the action from the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix race