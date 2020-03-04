2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on 10

Rev those engines and let your chequered flag fly! The 2020 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix is back for another high-octane weekend from Friday, 13 March to Sunday, 15 March, live and free on Network 10.

The season opener of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship will mark the 25th year of Formula 1 racing in Melbourne and will see the sharpest drivers on the planet make their way to the gird for the season opener at Albert Park.

After a disappointing finish at the 2019 Melbourne Grand Prix, Australia’s golden boy, Daniel Ricciardo, will undoubtedly be looking for redemption in front of his home crowd.

Six-time champion, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to start the season with a podium finish, as he chases a Michael Schumacher-equaling seventh drivers’ title in 2020.

Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary and a front row seat to all the action, on and off the track.

Hosts Roz Kelly and Matt White will unleash their inner revheads as they host the weekend of coverage for Network 10.

Aussie F1 legend Mark Webber returns to offer expert opinions and inside knowledge of F1 qualifying and the big race on Sunday, when he commentates alongside Matt White. Mark and Matt will be joined by expert F1 commentator Tom Clarkson and F1 great Alan Jones, who celebrates 40 years since he won the driver world championship. Alan will commentate Friday’s practice round as well as special comments across the weekend.

Scott Mackinnon and Jack Perkins will bring you all the Formula 1 driver arrival interviews from the Melbourne walk, plus all the latest from where the teams hang out, the exclusive Formula 1 Paddock.

The 2020 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix promises to be an action-packed weekend of thrills and spills, on and off the track, live and free on Network 10 and 10 play.