2020 FIA Formula One World Championship

Mercedes and Ferrari retain their starting line-up, while last season’s Torro Rosso driver Alexander Albon gets the call up to the senior Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen.

It’s a case of new year, new me for Torro Rosso who enter 2020 with the new racing name Alpha Tauri as well as a new-look car.

Daniel Ricciardo’s second year at Renault will see him paired with Esteban Ocon who returns to F1 after spending 2019 as Mercedes’ third reserve.