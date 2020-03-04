2020 FIA Formula One World Championship

Mercedes and Ferrari retain their starting line-up, while last season’s Torro Rosso driver Alexander Albon gets the call up to the senior Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen.
It’s a case of new year, new me for Torro Rosso who enter 2020 with the new racing name Alpha Tauri as well as a new-look car.
Daniel Ricciardo’s second year at Renault will see him paired with Esteban Ocon who returns to F1 after spending 2019 as Mercedes’ third reserve.
|Team Name
|Drivers
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|Valtteri Bottas
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel
|Charles Leclerc
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Alexander Albon
|Renault
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|Romain Grosjean
|Kevin Magnussen
|Racing Point
|Sergio Perez
|Lance Stroll
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz
|Lando Norris
|Alpha Tauri
|Daniil Kvyat
|Pierre Gasly
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Williams
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latif