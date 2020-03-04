Formula 1

2020 FIA Formula One World Championship

Teams and Drivers

Mercedes and Ferrari retain their starting line-up, while last season’s Torro Rosso driver Alexander Albon gets the call up to the senior Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen.

It’s a case of new year, new me for Torro Rosso who enter 2020 with the new racing name Alpha Tauri as well as a new-look car.

Daniel Ricciardo’s second year at Renault will see him paired with Esteban Ocon who returns to F1 after spending 2019 as Mercedes’ third reserve.

 Team Name  Drivers
 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
 Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc
 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Alexander Albon
 Renault Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon
 Haas Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen
 Racing Point Sergio Perez Lance Stroll
 McLaren Carlos Sainz Lando Norris
 Alpha Tauri Daniil Kvyat Pierre Gasly
 Alfa Romeo Racing Kimi Räikkönen Antonio Giovinazzi
 Williams George Russell Nicholas Latif
