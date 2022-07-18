Football

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, 31 July (AEST) LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.

Leicester City’s King Power Stadium will play host to a blockbuster encounter as FA Cup winners, Liverpool go face to face against reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City on Sunday, July 31.

Australian football fans will have the chance to witness another unforgettable clash as two of England’s heavyweight clubs go toe-to-toe as they gun for their first piece of silverware to start the new campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be out for revenge after City pipped them to the Premier League title by just a matter of points. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men will look for a perfect start to their season against a side who have often proved to be tricky customers for the reigning champions.

WATCH: FA COMMUNITY SHIELD PROMO

Based on recent meetings, it is the men from Merseyside who hold the advantage after knocking out their rivals on their stellar run to becoming FA Cup champions.

A fast start from the Reds saw them go 3-0 up by half time which was enough for them to secure their passage into the final despite a late flurry of goals from City.

This upcoming match will act as the perfect taste tester for the upcoming Premier League season while it will be the first time that both sets of fans get the opportunity to see their two new star recruits - Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) and Erling Haaland (Man City) in a competitive fixture.

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 0150 AEST, kick off 0200 on Sunday, July 31

FA Cup on 10 play

FA Cup Fixtures

The Winter Festival Of Football Is A Veritable Feast For Aussie Fans
