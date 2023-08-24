Watch the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws

Football

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws live and free on 10 Play

Catch up with the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup draws which took place at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Watch Both Draws Via the Links Below

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Champions League Draw

Melbourne City will be the sole Australian representative in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League

Which Australian team is participating in the AFC Champions League?

Melbourne City sealed the sole AFC Champions League spot on offer thanks to being crowned Premiers in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season.

Which Australian teams are participating in the AFC Cup?

For the first time ever, Australian football clubs will get the chance to fight it out for the AFC Cup.

Not one, but two Australian clubs will be involved in the upcoming tournament with Macarthur FC qualifying courtesy of their Australia Cup 2022 triumph and Central Coast Mariners securing their position after finishing second in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

Central Coast Mariners will feature in the 2023/24 AFC Cup (Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup
How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

