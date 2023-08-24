Watch the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws

Catch up with the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup draws which took place at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Which Australian team is participating in the AFC Champions League?

Melbourne City sealed the sole AFC Champions League spot on offer thanks to being crowned Premiers in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season.

Which Australian teams are participating in the AFC Cup?

For the first time ever, Australian football clubs will get the chance to fight it out for the AFC Cup.

Not one, but two Australian clubs will be involved in the upcoming tournament with Macarthur FC qualifying courtesy of their Australia Cup 2022 triumph and Central Coast Mariners securing their position after finishing second in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

