Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

The draw for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free on 10 Play on Thursday night.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Draw will be streamed live and free on 10 Play from 2100 AEST this Thursday night (May 11).

The Subway Socceroos will find out their opponents for the upcoming Asian Cup which is set to begin January 12, 2024.

The Subway Socceroos have been placed in Pot 1 for Thursday night's AFC Asian Cup Draw

Graham Arnold's side have been placed in Pot 1 alongside hosts Qatar and the four other top ranked Asian teams which include: four-time winners Japan, three-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran, two-time winners Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia.

The Subway Socceroos are no stranger to the AFC Asian Cup, having won the 2015 edition on home soil with then coach Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Draw live and free on 10 Play. Stream begins at 2100 AEST.

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
Watch Australian Football live and free on 10 Play

Watch Australian Football live and free on 10 Play

Watch all the action from the upcoming Socceroos and Matildas matches live and free on 10 Play
Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Find out what 10 Football's Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen have to say about the proposed National Second Division which is set to begin in 2024.
Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

10 Football's Daniel McBreen weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.
Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

10 Football's Simon Hill weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.