Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Draw will be streamed live and free on 10 Play from 2100 AEST this Thursday night (May 11).

The Subway Socceroos will find out their opponents for the upcoming Asian Cup which is set to begin January 12, 2024.

Graham Arnold's side have been placed in Pot 1 alongside hosts Qatar and the four other top ranked Asian teams which include: four-time winners Japan, three-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran, two-time winners Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia.

The Subway Socceroos are no stranger to the AFC Asian Cup, having won the 2015 edition on home soil with then coach Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

