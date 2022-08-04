'United No Matter What': Watch this special feature about Manchester United supporters Down Under

Back'United No Matter What': Watch this special feature about Manchester United supporters Down Under04 Aug 202204 Aug 2022Watch this special feature 'United No Matter What' which explores the special bond that Manchester United fans down under share with their beloved club.Get to know all about some of Australia's diehard Manchester United fans in this special 10 minute feature.Watch: 'United No Matter What' FeatureFootball HubWinter Festival of Football HubNEXT STORYWatch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+football'United No Matter What' Feature'United No Matter What'Football on 10 playmanchester unitedAdvertisementRelated ArticlesWatch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+Watch Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, 31 July (AEST) LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.The Winter Festival Of Football Is A Veritable Feast For Aussie FansThe last time Leeds United visited Australia, they almost found out just how strong the A-League Men’s competition truly isEverton vs Celtic clash to headline inaugural Sydney Super Cup in 2022Watch the inaugural Sydney Super Cup featuring Celtic, Everton, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on Network 10.Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in JuneFootball fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+Blackpool Player, Jake Daniels, Becomes First Openly Gay Professional UK Footballer Since 1990Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, has ended decades of silence and became the first openly gay active football player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.