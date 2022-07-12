The Winter Festival Of Football Is A Veritable Feast For Aussie Fans

It took a Pablo Hernandez strike five minutes into stoppage time for the English Premier League side to come away with a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in a pulsating clash in Parramatta.

Just under 25,000 fans turned out for that one, with many thousands more tuning in to the global TV broadcast, and there’ll be similar interest when the Yorkshire giants take on Brisbane Roar at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast this July.

“They played good in defence, but I continued to try to score the second goal until the end of the game and I am delighted that we achieved the goal,” said now-departed Spanish playmaker Pablo Hernandez in the wake of that 2019 win over the Wanderers.

“Obviously it's important for us to win games but what's more important now is the work, because we need to work in the games now to arrive in good condition for the first game in the league.”

And that conditioning is precisely why a host of big-name Premier League clubs are in pre-season action this month.

They’ll be aiming to get a few kilometres into their legs before another all-action English campaign kicks off – along with a few morale-boosting victories, of course.

“Always it’s better when you win,” admitted Hernandez after that narrow win over Western Sydney.

This time around Leeds take on Aston Villa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in the second of their Queensland Champions Cup clashes, before heading west to Perth to face Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium as part of the city’s ICON Festival of International Football.

The fixtures present a golden opportunity for lifelong fans of the visiting sides to get up and close and personal with their favourite English Premier League players, and there are plenty more fascinating subplots for fans tuning in on TV.

Starting with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United striker has asked to leave the Red Devils, and having been omitted from the travelling squad, his absence will be keenly felt when Manchester United take on Liverpool in Bangkok to kick-start the Winter Festival of Football on Network 10 and Paramount+.

Despite the Portuguese star’s failure to get on the plane headed for Thailand and Australia, there are still plenty of reasons to tune into United’s pre-season fixtures – not least to see how quickly former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag adjusts to his new squad.

Liverpool have just extended star striker Mohamed Salah’s contract at the club, but the big question is whether Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez can adequately replace Sadio Mane, after the Senegalese flyer departed for Bayern Munich.

The Reds take on Crystal Palace in Singapore in the second of their big pre-season fixtures, while there are some fascinating clashes elsewhere, including Arsenal’s showdown with London rivals Chelsea in Orlando, Florida.

But it’s some fixtures closer to home that will really interest Aussie fans, with a huge crowd expected to descend upon the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch Manchester United take on local heavyweights Melbourne Victory.

Even Townsville is getting in on the act, with Aston Villa facing off against a Brisbane Roar side that recently signed former Queens Park Rangers goal machine Charlie Austin.

That game will take place at the impressive Queensland Country Bank Stadium right in the heart of Townsville, and while Steven Gerrard’s expensively assembled Villa outfit will expect to walk away with a win, marquee man Austin and his new Brisbane Roar team-mates may just have other ideas.

The only way to discover how all the twists and turns pan out is to tune in and watch the Winter Festival of Football for yourself.

Can an A-League Men club pull off an upset? Will Manchester United cope with no Ronaldo? And which of the London clubs in action – Chelsea, Arsenal or Crystal Palace – will walk away feeling the most satisfied with their pre-season form?

There’s only one way to find out.

Ultimate GUIDE to the Winter Festival of Football

The Winter Festival of Football kicks off on July 12 - Fixtures

- Mike Tuckerman