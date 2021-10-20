The Home Of Football Just Got Bigger

Football

10 ViacomCBS and The Football Association (The FA) today announced a media rights agreement which will see the Emirates FA Cup matches broadcast live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

The world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, not only features the best English clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and defending champions, Leicester City, but also some of the world’s best players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy, and offers clubs across the English football pyramid a chance to play against them all.

The competition officially kicks-off with the First Round Proper on Saturday, 6 November and will continue through to the Final at Wembley Stadium in May, 2022.

Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, 10 ViacomCBS, said: “In addition to being the proud home of all the A-Leagues, Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches, we are thrilled to bring Australian audiences a taste of the world’s favourite game featuring the best English clubs and some of the world’s best players.

“The oldest and most prestigious domestic cup competition in the world, the Emirates FA Cup, only adds to our football credentials as the new home of football.”

James Ralley, Head of Broadcast and Media Rights, The FA Cup, added: “The Emirates FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and our agreement with 10 ViacomCBS is a great example of the competition’s continued importance around the world.

“We hope that Australian football fans enjoy Network 10 and Paramount+’s coverage of its special season.”

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, has ended decades of silence and became the first openly gay active football player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
All eyes will be on Barcelona as they face off against the A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play on May 25.
World’s Best To Play Exhibition Matches. Live And Exclusive On 10 And 10 play On Demand.
It’s an action packed week of football as the Isuzu UTE A-League heats up, Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC continue flying the flag in the AFC Champions League and catch the brand new Round Ball Rules Vodcast.