The Home Of Football Just Got Bigger

10 ViacomCBS and The Football Association (The FA) today announced a media rights agreement which will see the Emirates FA Cup matches broadcast live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

The world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, not only features the best English clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and defending champions, Leicester City, but also some of the world’s best players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy, and offers clubs across the English football pyramid a chance to play against them all.

The competition officially kicks-off with the First Round Proper on Saturday, 6 November and will continue through to the Final at Wembley Stadium in May, 2022.

Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, 10 ViacomCBS, said: “In addition to being the proud home of all the A-Leagues, Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches, we are thrilled to bring Australian audiences a taste of the world’s favourite game featuring the best English clubs and some of the world’s best players.

“The oldest and most prestigious domestic cup competition in the world, the Emirates FA Cup, only adds to our football credentials as the new home of football.”

James Ralley, Head of Broadcast and Media Rights, The FA Cup, added: “The Emirates FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and our agreement with 10 ViacomCBS is a great example of the competition’s continued importance around the world.

“We hope that Australian football fans enjoy Network 10 and Paramount+’s coverage of its special season.”

The Emirates FA Cup.

Kicks Off Saturday, 6 November.

Only On 10 ViacomCBS.