Sydney FC finishes 2017 atop of the A-League ladder

Sydney FC secures a runaway eight-point lead on Hyundai A-League ladder, with a punishing 6-0 victory over Perth Glory.



The Sky Blues lead the first half of the match 1-0 after former Perth Glory man O'Neill tapped-in the first goal.

Sydney FC continued to dominate the second half with runaway goal scoring frenzy leaving a vulnerable Perth Glory unable put a single goal away.

Mierzejewski of Sydney FC opened up the scoring for the second half with a left-foot shot deflected off Alex Grant to 2-0 lead.





Four minutes later, an unstoppable Sydney FC saw Brosque put away a third goal for the Sky Blues.

If the 3-0 Sydney FC lead wasn't commanding enough, the final 20 minutes saw Sky Blues star Bobo dominate the goal tally, putting away a hat-trick in the second half on the teams home soil.

Perth Glory although determined was no match for the Sky Blues for their final match for 2017.



