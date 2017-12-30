Football

Latest UpdatesExtrasWinter Festival of FootballAustralia Cup
More
Back

Sydney FC finishes 2017 atop of the A-League ladder

Sydney FC finishes 2017 atop of the A-League ladder

Sydney FC are victorious 6-0 over Perth Glory including a sensational hat-trick from Bobo

Sydney FC secures a runaway eight-point lead on Hyundai A-League ladder, with a punishing 6-0 victory over Perth Glory.

The Sky Blues lead the first half of the match 1-0 after former Perth Glory man O'Neill tapped-in the first goal.

Sydney FC continued to dominate the second half with runaway goal scoring frenzy leaving a vulnerable Perth Glory unable put a single goal away.

Mierzejewski of Sydney FC opened up the scoring for the second half with a left-foot shot deflected off Alex Grant to 2-0 lead.


Four minutes later, an unstoppable Sydney FC saw Brosque put away a third goal for the Sky Blues.

If the 3-0 Sydney FC lead wasn't commanding enough, the final 20 minutes saw Sky Blues star Bobo dominate the goal tally, putting away a hat-trick in the second half on the teams home soil.

Perth Glory although determined was no match for the Sky Blues for their final match for 2017.

Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 6th January 2018


Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June
NEXT STORY

Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June

    Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Blackpool Player, Jake Daniels, Becomes First Openly Gay Professional UK Footballer Since 1990

    Blackpool Player, Jake Daniels, Becomes First Openly Gay Professional UK Footballer Since 1990

    Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, has ended decades of silence and became the first openly gay active football player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
    Watch Barcelona vs A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play

    Watch Barcelona vs A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play

    All eyes will be on Barcelona as they face off against the A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play on May 25.
    International Stars On The Home of Football

    International Stars On The Home of Football

    World’s Best To Play Exhibition Matches. Live And Exclusive On 10 And 10 play On Demand.
    Football Feast Coming this Week

    Football Feast Coming this Week

    It’s an action packed week of football as the Isuzu UTE A-League heats up, Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC continue flying the flag in the AFC Champions League and catch the brand new Round Ball Rules Vodcast.