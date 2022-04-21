Football

Football Feast Coming this Week

It’s an action packed week of football as the Isuzu UTE A-League heats up, Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC continue flying the flag in the AFC Champions League and catch the brand new Round Ball Rules Vodcast.

This week’s Isuzu UTE A-League match of the round sees the A-League’s oldest rivalry on display when the Newcastle Jets take on Central Coast Mariners in the F3 Derby live on Saturday from 7.00pm AEST on 10 for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, 10 Bold in Perth, 10 Play and Paramount+.

Melbourne City FC will be hoping to remain top of Group G in the AFC Champions League when they come up against Korea’s Joennam Dragons in consecutive matches live from 11.50pm AEST this Thursday on 10 play and Paramount+ and Sunday live from 8.50pm AEST on 10 play and Paramount+.

Watch: AFC Champions League Highlights

Sydney FC are hunting their first win of the tournament against former Melbourne Victory Coach Kevin Muscat’s Yokohama F Marinos (JPN) this Friday live from 11.50pm AEST on 10 play and Paramount+, and then on Monday at 8.50pm AEST live on 10 play and Paramount+.

Join Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen tonight for this week’s Round Ball Rules Vodcast on 10 Play as they discuss all the on and on field action in the Isuzu UTE A-League and the AFC Champions League Group Stages.

Watch: Round Ball Rules - Episodes 1 and 2

Isuzu UTE A-League:

Friday, 22 April: Macarthur FC v Melbourne Victory live from 7.25pm AEST on Paramount+

Saturday, 23 April: Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners live from 7.00pm AEST on 10, 10 Bold in Perth, 10 play and Paramount+

Sunday, 24 April: Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers live from 12.30pm AEST on Paramount+

Sunday, 24 April: Adelaide United v Perth Glory live from 4.45pm AEST on Paramount+

Monday, 25 April: Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory live from 1.55pm AEST on Paramount+

Monday, 25 April: Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights Show at 10.30pm on 10 Bold and 10 Play

NB: Match fixtures subject to change.

Visit the 10 play Football Hub for all your football fixtures and catch our team of football experts as they present a big week of live football action.

