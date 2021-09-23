Network 10 And Paramount+ To Deliver Double The Football Action On Saturday Nights

Australia's new home of football will break ground on Saturday nights, broadcasting one live A-League match on Network 10 and two live A-League matches onParamount+.*

As part of a unique multi-screen experience, football fans watching on 10 and 10 Play will also enjoy expert commentary, highlights and analysis from the match, with a simultaneous kick off, streaming on Paramount+.

Fans will be closer to the action with crosses between the two venues, live goal updates from both games and the opportunity to experience dynamic multi-screen viewing across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Adam Cush, Network 10's Director of Sport Production, said: "These double game Saturday nights are part of 10 ViacomCBS’ fans first approach to broadcasting football in Australia.

“It's an innovation that we believe will give football fans more bang for their buck by showcasing two games on free-to-air and every game live on Paramount+."

Network 10 Football Commentator, Simon Hill, said: "Two Saturday night, prime-time A-League games with simultaneous kick offs will be football heaven - it's something fans have wanted for a long time.

“Plus, imagine a final weekend scenario where two or more clubs are battling it out for finals or the Premiership?"

The W-League will get a slice of the free to air action with the match of the round screened live on Sunday afternoons on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play.

APL Managing Director, Danny Townsend, said: “This year we’ve got more teams, more games and more football than ever before, and fans are going to get double the action on Network 10.”

The season kicks off with the A-League on Friday, 19 November and the W-League on Friday, 3 December.

Further details about the broadcast and commentary team will be announced soon.

*One of the two live matches on Paramount+ is simulcast on 10 and 10 Play.