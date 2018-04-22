Victory progress to Semi Finals with 2-1 win over Adelaide

Melbourne Victory have held off Adelaide United to progress to the A-League Semi Finals, coming from behind to win 2-1.

The odds were greatly in Victory’s favour, having won four of the last six against their guests, and won their last five at their home ground, AMMI Park – Melbourne.

Adelaide looked dangerous in the opening minute of the match, as Isaias penalty shot ricochets off the wall.

Melbourne are in with a strong chance in the 32’ as Leroy George breaks away down the field, only for Ben Garuccio to slide through, nicking the ball from under George’s foot.

The first half ended in goalless frustration. Although Victory held majority possession, The Reds had ample opportunity to put away for their side.

The scoring is opened up in the 57’ into the second-half, when Nikola Mileusnic is put in the way of Isaias of The Reds free-kick – he toe pokes the ball past the keeper, to find the bottom of the net.

The goal awakened Melbourne, who looked for an opportunity to get back in the game. This came in the 63’ as Kosta Barbarouses sent a cross past the box to teammate Leroy George, who put a thumping header to the ball, past kepper Paul Izzo, and into to the top left corner of the net.

Victory seal the deal in the 89’ with their second and final goal for the match - Kosta Barbarouses, in the right place for the second time, hits the ball up toward the back post where Besart Berisha executes a sensational over the head kick, right on target into the bottom of the net.

5 minutes of extra time sees Victory hold off The Reds, knocking them out of the comp with a 2-1 victory.

Melbourne Victory will now face Sydney FC in Semi Final 2.