Matildas take centre stage in February

CommBank Matildas face final hurdle to qualify for the Olympic Games

After topping their group in the third stage of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers back in November, Tony Gustavsson's side will return to action for a home/away playoff decider against Uzbekistan at the end of February.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see the Matildas secure their place at the Paris Olympic Games however they will be short of one key player following Sam Kerr's devastating ACL injury which will almost definitely rule her out of the Olympics if they manage to overcome this playoff.

On a more positive note, there will be the return of some familiar faces with Michelle Heyman recalled to the squad after a string of standout performances for Canberra United in the Liberty A-League.

Meanwhile, Chloe Logarzo will also be back in camp after leading Western United's revival over the last few months.

The first leg of the playoff will take place on Saturday, 24 February in Uzbekistan with kick off set for 2000 AEDT before the Matildas return home to a sold out Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, 28 February at 2010 AEDT.

