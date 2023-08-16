Matildas and Socceroos Action Coming Up Across Network 10 and Paramount+

The Subway Socceroos have three massive matches on the horizon starting in September as they go head to head against Mexico in Dallas.

Watch all your favourite players in action at the friendly kick off time of 1200 AEST on Sunday, 10 September live and free on Network 10.

Following on from their clash in Dallas, Graham Arnold's side will head to London in October to face off against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 14 October (AEDT).

For the Subway Socceroos, the match in October will be the first time Australia has ever played England at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, Wembley Stadium, and an occasion which will also mark the eighth meeting between the two teams.

The England match will form part of a double header which will see the Green and Gold take on Trans Tasman rivals, New Zealand, four days later.

An additional piece of Australia and New Zealand’s football history will be celebrated as the Subway Socceroos and All Whites come together in London, with the rediscovered New Zealand and Australia Soccer Ashes Trophy to be taken home by the winner.

The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October.

From 23 October – 1 November 2023, HBF Park will witness Australia take on some of Asia’s best nations in Chinese Taipei, Philippines and IR Iran in a round-robin tournament.

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

