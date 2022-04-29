International Stars On The Home of Football

Fans are in for a football feast as the best of the world game play a series of exhibition matches this May, June and July. Live and exclusive to the Australian Home of Football, 15 world-class matches will showcase some of the biggest teams and superstar players from around the globe.

Kicking off the series, Network 10’s team of football experts will exclusively bring fans all the action as FC Barcelona tour Australia for the first time. History will be made as Barca, one of the biggest clubs in the world take on the best from the A-League Men’s on Wednesday, 25 May in Sydney in an exciting build up to the A-League Men’s Grand Final that weekend.

It will then hit fever pitch in July, as premier English teams Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal, and play a series of matches in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth and internationally in the US, Singapore, Bangkok all live and exclusive on Network 10 and 10 play.

The action-packed month in Australia gets underway when Brisbane Roar host Leeds United in a Thursday night blockbuster live from the Gold Coast on July 14 as part of the Queensland Champions Cup.

Network 10 then brings fans back-to-back matches live from 7.30pm AEST in a Friday night football frenzy as the star-studded Manchester United face hometown heroes Melbourne Victory in a blockbuster at the MCG, followed by Liverpool verse Crystal Palace live from Singapore.

Aston Villa’s campaign will kick-off when they face Leeds United in Brisbane on Sunday, 17 July live from 2.00pm AEST. Then get set as Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at the MCG on Tuesday, 19 July live from 7.30pm AEST.

In the last Queensland outing for the series, Brisbane Roar will host Aston Villa in Townsville in a must watch clash on Wednesday, 20 July live from 7.00pm AEST.

The action doesn’t stop there, as the English stars head west for ICON – Perth’s Festival of International Football. The two-match series starts with Crystal Palace facing off against Leeds United on Friday, 22 July live from 7.30pm AEST before a blockbuster match between Manchester United and Aston Villa on the Saturday live from 7.00pm AEST.

In another coup for Football fans in Australia, the Clash of Nations 2022 and Florida Cup 2022 will be shown live and exclusive on 10 play as Chelsea and Arsenal face American powerhouses Orlando City, Charlotte FC and Club América as they tour through the USA in July.

Our team of football experts and special guests will bring fans all the action from these highly anticipated series, bringing the world’s best to Australian screens.

2022 Exhibition Matches – live and exclusive on 10 and 10 play On Demand:

Wednesday, 25 May: FC Barcelona v A-Leagues All Stars live from 7.30pm AEST

Tuesday, 12 July: Liverpool v Manchester United live from 10.30pm AEST

Thursday, 14 July: Queensland Champions Cup - Leeds United v Brisbane Roar live from 7.00pm AEST

Friday, 15 July: Manchester United v Melbourne Victory live from 7.30pm AEST

Friday, 15 July: Liverpool v Crystal Palace live from 10.30pm AEST

Sunday, 17 July: Clash of Nations 2022 - Chelsea v Club América live from 11.20am AEST

Sunday, 17 July: Queensland Champions Cup - Aston Villa v Leeds United live from 2.00pm AEST

Tuesday, 19 July: Manchester United v Crystal Palace live from 7.30pm AEST

Wednesday, 20 July: Queensland Champions Cup - Aston Villa v Brisbane Roar live from 7.00pm AEST

Thursday, 21 July: Clash of Nations 2022 - Orlando City v Arsenal live from 9.20am AEST

Thursday, 21 July: Clash of Nations 2022 - Charlotte FC v Chelsea live from 9.20am AEST

Friday, 22 July: ICON (Perth’s Festival of International Football) - Crystal Palace v Leeds United live from 7.30pm AEST

Saturday, 23 July: ICON (Perth’s Festival of International Football) - Manchester United v Aston Villa live from 7.00pm AEST

Sunday, 24 July: Florida Cup 2022 - Arsenal v Chelsea live from 9.20am AEST