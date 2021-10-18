Football Fixtures

Football

The ground-breaking agreement between 10 ViacomCBS and Football Australia, encompasses the media rights for all national teams (Socceroos, Commonwealth Bank Matildas, Young Socceroos, Young Matildas, Joeys and Junior Matildas), as well as AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Asian Cups and, other AFC tournaments.

The agreement will also include coverage of the FFA Cup (from the Round of 32) on Paramount+ with the FFA Cup Final, to be broadcast on Network 10 each year.

For the fans, this means that extensive coverage of Australia’s National Teams and the FFA Cup (in addition to the Isuzu UTE A-League and A-League Women) will be available on 10, 10 Bold and 10 Play, as well as Paramount+.

How you can watch on 10 play:https://10play.com.au/football/articles/how-to-watch-football-on-10-play/tpa210921olbxy

Check in each week in the lead up to the match/round to find the best way to watch.

All the upcoming fixtures:

Code Details
AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar Fixtures
Socceroos Fixtures
Commonwealth Bank Matildas Fixtures
FFA Cup 2021 Fixtures
Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures
A-League Women Fixtures
AFC Champions League Fixtures
AFC Women’s Cup Coming Soon
FA Cup Coming Soon
Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Blackpool Player, Jake Daniels, Becomes First Openly Gay Professional UK Footballer Since 1990

Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, has ended decades of silence and became the first openly gay active football player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
Watch Barcelona vs A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play

All eyes will be on Barcelona as they face off against the A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play on May 25.
International Stars On The Home of Football

World’s Best To Play Exhibition Matches. Live And Exclusive On 10 And 10 play On Demand.
Football Feast Coming this Week

It’s an action packed week of football as the Isuzu UTE A-League heats up, Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC continue flying the flag in the AFC Champions League and catch the brand new Round Ball Rules Vodcast.