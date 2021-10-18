Football Fixtures

The ground-breaking agreement between 10 ViacomCBS and Football Australia, encompasses the media rights for all national teams (Socceroos, Commonwealth Bank Matildas, Young Socceroos, Young Matildas, Joeys and Junior Matildas), as well as AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Asian Cups and, other AFC tournaments.

The agreement will also include coverage of the FFA Cup (from the Round of 32) on Paramount+ with the FFA Cup Final, to be broadcast on Network 10 each year.

For the fans, this means that extensive coverage of Australia’s National Teams and the FFA Cup (in addition to the Isuzu UTE A-League and A-League Women) will be available on 10, 10 Bold and 10 Play, as well as Paramount+.

How you can watch on 10 play:https://10play.com.au/football/articles/how-to-watch-football-on-10-play/tpa210921olbxy

Check in each week in the lead up to the match/round to find the best way to watch.

All the upcoming fixtures: