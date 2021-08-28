FFA Cup 2021 Final Rounds set to commence on September 14 with National Premier Leagues (Queensland) v A-League clash

Five fixtures to be played in Queensland (3) and Western Australia (2) now scheduled, with further Final Rounds and Playoff fixtures to be advised in due course

All FFA Cup 2021 Final Rounds matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on 10 play

The FFA Cup 2021 Round of 32 is set to begin on September 14, with Football Australia fully committed to completing the competition in 2021. While lockdowns in various States due to COVID-19 has pushed back the original start date of the FFA Cup 2021, Football Australia has remained flexible in scheduling the Final Rounds, with the intention of seeing the trophy be lifted this year.

The FFA Cup Final, which was originally scheduled for 16 October, has now been pushed back to later in the year (date to be determined) to accommodate the rescheduling of the Final Rounds.

With restrictions recently being lifted in Queensland and Northern Territory, the Round of 32 will begin in Queensland on Tuesday, 14 September when Peninsula Power host Brisbane Roar in an exciting National Premier Leagues (NPL) v A-League tie at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.

Edge Hill United v Gold Coast Knights will take place the following night at Barlow Park in Cairns, with Lions FC v Casuarina FC pencilled in for Tuesday, 21 September at Lions Stadium in Richlands. Recent announcements have also made it possible for matches featuring Western Australian and South Australian clubs to be rescheduled.

Floreat Athena will host defending FFA Cup Winners Adelaide United on Sunday, 26 September in what will be the first ever FFA Cup Round of 32 fixture scheduled on a weekend, beginning the shift to maximise viewing and attendance opportunities for fans of the competition and participating clubs. In the other fixture, ECU Joondalup will host Adelaide Olympic on Wednesday, 29 September. The venues for both matches will be confirmed in the coming days.

All matches will be available to watch live & free via 10 play, and ticketing information will be available shortly.

Football Australia will continue to work closely with all stakeholders in relation to the remaining Round of 32 and Final Rounds Playoff fixtures, which remain postponed at this time.

Find the current 2021 FFA Cup Fixtures here.