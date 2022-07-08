Everton vs Celtic clash to headline inaugural Sydney Super Cup in 2022

Sydney will host an exciting match-up between English Premier League club Everton and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic as they kick off the newly created Sydney Super Cup. The England v Scotland football rivalry will be on full display as these two iconic clubs face off in Sydney on Sunday November 20, 2022

The match will be played at Sydney’s Accor Stadium and sees the return of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to the venue of one of his most famous coaching wins, when Australia won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015. The clash against Frank Lampard’s Everton, brings two of UK football’s powerhouses to Sydney.

Everton are one of English football’s oldest and longest serving top flight clubs having competed in the highest division for a record 119 seasons. They are a club that is close to many Australian football fans’ hearts after the successful career of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill at Goodison Park. Everton will be led to Sydney by their manager Frank Lampard – one of the biggest names in world football in the last 20 years having made over 600 English Premier League appearances and receiving over 100 caps for the England national team. Lampard will be taking charge of his first full season as the boss of the Blues.

The Australian link with Celtic has recently become even stronger with Socceroos legend Harry Kewell joining Postecoglou’s coaching staff at Celtic for the upcoming season as they look to build on the success of Postecoglou’s first season in charge that saw Celtic claim both the Scottish Premier League title, and the Scottish League Cup.

The Everton v Celtic clash will be part of a blockbuster three-match series that will also see Celtic take on Sydney FC on November 17 at the newly opened Allianz Stadium and Everton take on Western Sydney Wanderers on November 23 at CommBank Stadium. The series is part of the new Sydney Super Cup, an event designed to bring Europe’s top football teams to NSW. After the inagural event this November, the Sydney Super Cup is confirmed to take place again in 2025 and 2027.

Backed by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, alongside event promoters TEG Sport, Left Field Live and Venues NSW, the event will further highlight the return of major global events to Sydney’s shores as NSW continues to lead the way in hosting major sport and entertainment events. The Sydney Super Cup is a major coup for NSW and one that Stuart Ayres, Minister for Tourism and Sport is very proud of.

“Everton are a high-profile English Premier League club with a strong international and domestic following, being the former club of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill. They are a great fit for the inaugural Sydney Super Cup, an incredible festival of football with three big matches played over the week-long event. The NSW Government is focused on delivering world-class sporting events like the Sydney Super Cup that capture the world’s attention, drive the NSW visitor economy and build Sydney’s reputation as the major events capital of the Asia Pacific.”

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou was thrilled to be able to bring his team back to Australia and introduce them to his home country.

Ange said: “Everton is a fantastic football club with proper history and pedigree. I know they have a very good following in Australia so we really look forward to this match in November and the whole occasion of the Sydney Super Cup with Everton, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.”

“Celtic enjoys such massive support globally and in Australia in particular and I know our fans there will be delighted to see the club play against a team from one of the world’s great Leagues, as part of the Super Cup.”

“Personally I look forward to meeting Frank and his team and from our perspective it will be great to test ourselves against the quality of an EPL side.”

“Celtic has enjoyed hugely successful visits to Australia across all the main cities and we know that this year’s Sydney Super Cup will represent a similar opportunity for us.”

“We are sure the Sydney Super Cup will be a lot of fun for fans of all the teams involved and everyone at Celtic looks forward to a really positive event in Australia - one which will be great for Scottish, English and Australian football.”

Everton Manager, Frank Lampard, commented: “We are really looking forward to travelling to Australia later this year. The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition. We’ve also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can’t wait to catch up with them.

“Other than the players that will be on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.”

“Blockbuster sporting events are back and in a big way!’ said TEG CEO Geoff Jones. ‘We are thrilled to be working with the NSW Government, Destination NSW, Left Field Live and VenuesLive, to create this hugely exciting event on the Australian sporting calendar. Set to be a regular fixture on Sydney’s sporting calendar, the Sydney Super Cup will bring many of the world’s best football teams to the harbour city, and what a match up to kick things off – Celtic and Everton, we can’t wait,” he commented.

MATCH SCHEDULE | SYDNEY SUPER CUP

Match 1 - Celtic FC vs Sydney FC

Thursday 17 November 2022

Allianz Stadium

Match 2 - Everton FC vs Celtic FC

Sunday 20 November 2022

Accor Stadium

Match 3 - Everton FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Wednesday 23 November 2022

CommBank Stadium

Watch all matches from the Sydney Super Cup live and free across Network 10