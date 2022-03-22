Football

CONCACAF Qualifiers arrive on Paramount+

Paramount+ is pleased to announce the addition of the CONCACAF Qualifiers to their extensive football library.

Football fans will now be able to watch all the nations from Central and North America as they battle it out for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The CONCACAF Qualifiers feature the might of the United States and Canada from the north while heavyweights Mexico are also a member of the fiercely competitive region.

There are just three rounds left in the final stage of the CONCACAF Qualifiers which resumes on Friday morning (AEDT) with five fixtures throughout the day.

All eyes will be on the Mexico vs USA showdown with the two nations sitting in third and second respectively on the ladder. The top three countries in the eight-team finals series qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup while the fourth placed team will be faced with the treacherous playoff path.

The CONCACAF Qualifiers are exclusive to Paramount+ and available to watch for all pre-existing Paramount+ members at no extra cost.

For new members looking to watch the highly anticipated CONCACAF Qualifiers, you can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Check out the schedule below for all the upcoming CONCACAF Qualifiers on Paramount+

CONCACAF Qualifiers - Fixtures on Paramount+

 Date Time (AEDT) Event Watch
25 Mar 0955-1205, kick off 1005 Jamaica v El Salvador Watch on Paramount+
25 Mar 1155-1405, kick off 1205 Panama v Honduras Watch on Paramount+
25 Mar 1250-1500, kick off 1300 Mexico v USA Watch on Paramount+
25 Mar 1255-1505, kick off 1305 Costa Rica v Canada Watch on Paramount+
28 Mar 0655-0905, kick off 0705 Canada v Jamaica Watch on Paramount+
 28 Mar 0755-1005, kick off 0805 El Salvador v Costa Rica Watch on Paramount+
28 Mar 0955-1205, kick off 1005 Honduras v Mexico Watch on Paramount+
31 Mar 1155-1405, kick off 1205 Panama v Canada Watch on Paramount+
31 Mar 1155-1405, kick off 1205 Costa Rica v USA Watch on Paramount+
31 Mar 1155-1405, kick off 1205 Mexico v El Salvador Watch on Paramount+
31 Mar 1155-1405, kick off 1205 Jamaica v Honduras Watch on Paramount+
