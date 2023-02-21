Coming to 10 Play: The PowerChair Football World Cup

The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free across 10 Play this October as the best teams from around the world arrive down under in Sydney to compete for the title.

It has been a long wait since the last World Cup with COVID forcing a two year delay of the showcase event in Sydney which was originally scheduled to be held in 2021.

France are the reigning champions after toppling hosts United States of America in Florida back in 2017. It was at that World Cup which Australia announced themselves on the world stage as they secured a fourth spot finish.

It is not long now until we get to see our Aussie team down under as they host the World Cup tournament which is set to feature 10 nations over a jampacked week that will include 52 matches and culminate in one championship side

Watch The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play this October!