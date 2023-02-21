Football

Latest UpdatesExtrasIsuzu UTE A-League MenA-Leagues All Access
More
Back

Coming to 10 Play: The PowerChair Football World Cup

Coming to 10 Play: The PowerChair Football World Cup

The PowerChair Football World Cup will be available to stream live and free on 10 Play later this year

The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free across 10 Play this October as the best teams from around the world arrive down under in Sydney to compete for the title.

It has been a long wait since the last World Cup with COVID forcing a two year delay of the showcase event in Sydney which was originally scheduled to be held in 2021.

France are the reigning champions after toppling hosts United States of America in Florida back in 2017. It was at that World Cup which Australia announced themselves on the world stage as they secured a fourth spot finish.

It is not long now until we get to see our Aussie team down under as they host the World Cup tournament which is set to feature 10 nations over a jampacked week that will include 52 matches and culminate in one championship side

Watch The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play this October!

Football on 10 Play in 2023
NEXT STORY

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Advertisement

Related Articles

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Find out all the football on offer across 10 Play in 2023!
What’s on Offer: Football on 10 Play

What’s on Offer: Football on 10 Play

There really is a mountain of football across Network 10. Check out what’s currently on offer so you keep up to date with all the latest news and features.
Australian Football Feast Coming Your Way

Australian Football Feast Coming Your Way

Watch all the latest Socceroos and Australia Cup action live and exclusive on 10 and 10 Play
'United No Matter What': Watch this special feature about Manchester United supporters Down Under

'United No Matter What': Watch this special feature about Manchester United supporters Down Under

Watch this special feature 'United No Matter What' which explores the special bond that Manchester United fans down under share with their beloved club.
Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, 31 July (AEST) LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.