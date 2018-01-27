Brisbane takes 6th spot on the A League ladder

The stakes were high in the clash between Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday night, with both teams after a crucial win to secure the top 6 spot on the A –League table.

Brisbane Roar finished their disastrous week on a high, after enduring possibly the worst week in the club’s history – Suffering an embarrassing loss on Tuesday night against Filipino outfit Ceres-Negros in the AFC Champions League playoff, continuing controversy over club finance, and facing heavy criticisms from frustrated fans.

Tonight, the Roar had history on their side, having won the past 10 matches against the Mariners, and have not been defeated in Gosford for 5 years.

Brisbane were off to an almost perfect start, when in the 3’ Corey Brown of Roar making a break down the left for goal, only to lob over the crossbar.

The scoring opened up in the 23’ minute with the Roar profiting from a shocking turnover from Jacob Melling of the Mariners. The Roar’s midfielder Brett Holman ran the ball into the back of the net, bringing the score to 0-1.

The first-half score remained 0-1 to the visiting team.

Into the second half, frustrations increased on the pitch, resulting in a 53’ Yellow Card shown to Alan Baro of the Mariners after an accumulation of fouls.

54’ into the second-half saw yet another costly error from the Mariners, resulting in another goal for the Roar. Brisbane midfielder Matt McKay intercepted a pass from Ben Kennedy, to slot it in the back of an empty net, bringing the score to 0-2.

The Mariners redeemed themselves in the 63’ after Blake Powell was fed a pass by Lachlan Wales to skilfully sail the ball past Roar keeper Jamie Young, chasing Brisbane’s lead 1-2.

Tensions began to ran high into extra time, with Mariners dominating possession and hoping for an equalizer. In the 90+4' Wout Brama of Mariners took out his frustration on Corey Gameiro of the Roar with an appalling studs-up tackle, resulting in a Red Card, and the Mariners left down a man for the remainder of the match.

The match ended after 7’ of extra time with the Roar victorious, taking 3 points for the win, climbing into 6th position on the table above the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Adelaide United v Perth Glory broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 3rd February 2018