Back-to-Back: A-League Grand Final and FA Cup Final

This Saturday night is shaping up to be a blockbuster with the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final live on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the Emirates FA Cup Final to follow exclusive on Paramount+.

Watch the two best teams from the 2022/23 season go head-to-head as Melbourne City face off against Central Coast Mariners. Watch all the action live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

Saturday night's occasion will mark a massive turn in fortune for the Mariners who will compete in their first Grand Final in a decade while City will be looking to make amends for last season's grand final disappointment which saw them fall short against Western United.

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Expert Tips: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Watch Now: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Preview Show

Watch the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final from 1900 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Find The Isuzu UTE A-League 2022/2023 Fixtures here

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Emirates FA Cup Final - Exclusive on Paramount+

A reminder that you will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final.

The major talking point coming into this Final is whether City can claim the holy treble this season?

Preview: Emirates FA Cup Final

How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

Simon Hill Previews the Emirates FA Cup Final

Emirates FA Cup Final: Preview Show

They can add the second major trophy to their cabinet this weekend after having already won the Premier League while they are one win away from claiming the UEFA Champions League and completing the historic treble.

Watch all the action unfold live on Paramount+, with the pre-game festivities from 2300 AEST before kick off at midnight.

NOTE: If you're watching the A-League Grand Final on 10, then you will need to switch over to Paramount+ at 2300 AEST to watch the FA Cup Final.

Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final from 2300 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+