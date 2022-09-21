Australian Football Feast Coming Your Way

There are some cracking encounters on the horizon across 10 and 10 Play with the Socceroos making the trip across the ditch to take on New Zealand while Sydney United will face off with Macarthur FC in the 2022 Australia Cup Final on October 1.

Socceroos clash with New Zealand at Eden Park

Graham Arnold’s Socceroos are only a matter of weeks away from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The final match before heading to the showcase event is a meeting with New Zealand in Auckland – the second of a two game series to celebrate the Socceroos’ Centenary.

The first of those matches was played on Thursday night at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Catch up with all the action as the Socceroos celebrated their Centenary in style with a familiar face in the dugout as the legendary Guus Hiddink lended a helping hand.

The second match at Eden Park on Sunday, 25 September is live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Broadcast begins at 1230, kick off at 1300 AEST.

All roads lead to CommBank Stadium

The 2022 Australia Cup Final is only days away. Will Sydney United shatter more records by claiming the honours or will Dwight Yorke enjoy a dream start to life in Australian football by winning silverware with Macarthur FC?

All these questions and more will be answered on Saturday, 1 October as NSW NPL outfit, Sydney United 58, come up against Isuzu UTE A-League club, Macarthur FC.

United have already stunned the Australian football community by making it this far in the competition. They have claimed some big scalps along the way – overcoming two Isuzu UTE A-League sides in Western United and most recently Brisbane Roar.

Their opponents have been resolute defensively and ruthless in the attacking third as they also reach their inaugural Cup final. It has not taken long for Yorke to impart his style of football on the playing group with the likes of Daniel Arzani so far thriving – having notable scored a brace in their 5-2 semi final triumph over Oakleigh Cannons.

Watch the 2022 Australia Cup Final on Saturday, 1 October. Broadcast begins at 1900, kick off 1945 AEST.

