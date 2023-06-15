Sign in to watch this video
Fire On The Amazon
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
A photojournalist (Craig Sheffer) and an environmental activist (Sandra Bullock) investigate the murder of a famous environmentalist deep in the hot and steamy Amazonian jungle.
Movie
Season 1993
About the Movie
