Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Fed Up
Documentary
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
Fed Up blows the lid off everything we thought we knew about food and exercise, revealing a 30-year campaign by the food industry, aided by the U.S. government, to mislead and confuse the American public.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2014
About the Movie
An examination of America's obesity epidemic and the food industry's role in aggravating it.