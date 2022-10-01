Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S6 Ep.19
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022Expires: in 12 days

It's Celebrity Fear Factor where stars compete in a water stunt, an isolation challenge and a driving obstacle-course.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 143

It's Celebrity Fear Factor where stars compete in a water stunt, an isolation challenge and a driving obstacle-course.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 142

Teams must work together to complete a helicopter and personal watercraft stunt.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 129

Six couples compete in a variety of stunts while living together in the Bates Motel.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 128

Contestants are challenged to crawl through a vent system filled with rats, spiders and fire, and to retrieve a prize from a sunken armored car.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 139

Reality TV stars get 15 more minutes of fame as they compete against one another in a demolition derby and a skull-hunt in a swamp.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 130

Contestants must live together and compete in and around the "Psycho" house and the Bates Motel.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 131

Couples in straitjackets must eat live camel spiders, plus a home invasion in Dallas.

image-placeholder63 mins

S6 Ep. 133

Contestants pair up with complete strangers to manoeuvre a speeding boat beneath a helicopter, and escape a small cage submerged in freezing water.

Season 6