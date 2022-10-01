Fear Factor OG - S5 Ep.3

Episodes
S5 Ep. 104
Contestants must retrieve flags from poles attached to the front of a moving dump truck, fetch a box of live sand crabs from the ocean and eat them and release flags from a rolling car suspended over water.
S5 Ep. 115
The four remaining couples compete in an eating contest involving bugs and animal innards.
S5 Ep. 97
Contestants must ride a bike across a narrow plank between two speeding semi trucks, crush mouthfuls of tomato hornworms over a glass and drink the juice and walk across a see-saw suspended in midair.
S5 Ep. 118
Contestants must escape from a rotating car that spins them under water then collect flags from a high balance beam before being pushed off by a moving wall.
S5 Ep. 98
Contestants must cross from one pontoon to another on a seaplane flying thousands of feet in the air and collect flags from a three-story structure by jumping from balance beams to an elevator platform.
S5 Ep. 116
The final three couples compete for the million-dollar prize. Couples must climb from a speedboat into a helicopter before it lands on the roof of a moving semi truck.
S5 Ep. 107
Contestants must climb a cargo net being dragged behind a ship and eat Thanksgiving side dishes such as maggoty mashed potatoes and sheep brain pie.