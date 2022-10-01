Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S5 Ep.27
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022

Four couples travel to Las Vegas and must toss balls to each other while crossing tightropes between the Mandalay Bay, 40 stories above the Las Vegas Strip.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 115

The four remaining couples compete in an eating contest involving bugs and animal innards.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 104

Contestants must retrieve flags from poles attached to the front of a moving dump truck, fetch a box of live sand crabs from the ocean and eat them and release flags from a rolling car suspended over water.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 97

Contestants must ride a bike across a narrow plank between two speeding semi trucks, crush mouthfuls of tomato hornworms over a glass and drink the juice and walk across a see-saw suspended in midair.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 98

Contestants must cross from one pontoon to another on a seaplane flying thousands of feet in the air and collect flags from a three-story structure by jumping from balance beams to an elevator platform.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 118

Contestants must escape from a rotating car that spins them under water then collect flags from a high balance beam before being pushed off by a moving wall.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 116

The final three couples compete for the million-dollar prize. Couples must climb from a speedboat into a helicopter before it lands on the roof of a moving semi truck.

64 mins

S5 Ep. 107

Contestants must climb a cargo net being dragged behind a ship and eat Thanksgiving side dishes such as maggoty mashed potatoes and sheep brain pie.

43 mins

S5 Ep. 94

One team member races to free their partner from the trunk of a submerged limousine, and couples must transfer mouthfuls of blended fish, roaches and beetles.

Season 5