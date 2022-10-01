Fear Factor OG - S5 Ep.16

Episodes
S5 Ep. 115
The four remaining couples compete in an eating contest involving bugs and animal innards.
S5 Ep. 104
Contestants must retrieve flags from poles attached to the front of a moving dump truck, fetch a box of live sand crabs from the ocean and eat them and release flags from a rolling car suspended over water.
S5 Ep. 97
Contestants must ride a bike across a narrow plank between two speeding semi trucks, crush mouthfuls of tomato hornworms over a glass and drink the juice and walk across a see-saw suspended in midair.
S5 Ep. 98
Contestants must cross from one pontoon to another on a seaplane flying thousands of feet in the air and collect flags from a three-story structure by jumping from balance beams to an elevator platform.
S5 Ep. 118
Contestants must escape from a rotating car that spins them under water then collect flags from a high balance beam before being pushed off by a moving wall.
S5 Ep. 116
The final three couples compete for the million-dollar prize. Couples must climb from a speedboat into a helicopter before it lands on the roof of a moving semi truck.
S5 Ep. 107
Contestants must climb a cargo net being dragged behind a ship and eat Thanksgiving side dishes such as maggoty mashed potatoes and sheep brain pie.