Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S5 Ep.13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022

Male and female models must swing on rings hanging beneath a helicopter, use their mouths to collect bugs from sticky ropes and swim into an above-water tube with 1,500 gallons of water vacuum-packed inside.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 115

The four remaining couples compete in an eating contest involving bugs and animal innards.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 104

Contestants must retrieve flags from poles attached to the front of a moving dump truck, fetch a box of live sand crabs from the ocean and eat them and release flags from a rolling car suspended over water.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 97

Contestants must ride a bike across a narrow plank between two speeding semi trucks, crush mouthfuls of tomato hornworms over a glass and drink the juice and walk across a see-saw suspended in midair.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 98

Contestants must cross from one pontoon to another on a seaplane flying thousands of feet in the air and collect flags from a three-story structure by jumping from balance beams to an elevator platform.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 118

Contestants must escape from a rotating car that spins them under water then collect flags from a high balance beam before being pushed off by a moving wall.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 123

Four pairs of best friends must cross balance beams in midair while being sprayed with water jets then race head-on toward each other and flip both of their cars.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 99

Four teams of siblings must free themselves from a spinning platform beneath a helicopter, free their heads from a box of spiders and release weighted disks from an underwater platform while shackled to it by their ankles.

image-placeholder43 mins

S5 Ep. 120

Four couples travel to Las Vegas and must toss balls to each other while crossing tightropes between the Mandalay Bay, 40 stories above the Las Vegas Strip.

Season 5