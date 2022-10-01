Fear Factor OG - S5 Ep.10

Episodes
S5 Ep. 104
Contestants must retrieve flags from poles attached to the front of a moving dump truck, fetch a box of live sand crabs from the ocean and eat them and release flags from a rolling car suspended over water.
S5 Ep. 115
The four remaining couples compete in an eating contest involving bugs and animal innards.
S5 Ep. 97
Contestants must ride a bike across a narrow plank between two speeding semi trucks, crush mouthfuls of tomato hornworms over a glass and drink the juice and walk across a see-saw suspended in midair.
S5 Ep. 118
Contestants must escape from a rotating car that spins them under water then collect flags from a high balance beam before being pushed off by a moving wall.
S5 Ep. 98
Contestants must cross from one pontoon to another on a seaplane flying thousands of feet in the air and collect flags from a three-story structure by jumping from balance beams to an elevator platform.
S5 Ep. 123
Four pairs of best friends must cross balance beams in midair while being sprayed with water jets then race head-on toward each other and flip both of their cars.
S5 Ep. 99
Four teams of siblings must free themselves from a spinning platform beneath a helicopter, free their heads from a box of spiders and release weighted disks from an underwater platform while shackled to it by their ankles.