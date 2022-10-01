Fear Factor OG - S4 Ep.8

Episodes
S4 Ep. 1
For Halloween, contestants face time in a coffin filled with snakes, and bobbing for pig hearts in a brew of cow eyeballs.
S4 Ep. 2
Contestants must crawl out from a helicopter hundreds of feet in the air to retrieve flags, eat maggots, and put their head on a pipe ramp.
S4 Ep. 3
Contestants are dragged across a lake holding onto a rope behind a helicopter. Then later, players must use their mouths to squeeze liquid out of cow eyeballs.
S4 Ep. 5
Women compete in a series of challenges, including getting out of a rotating cylinder and collecting flags in the port of Los Angeles while hanging from a helicopter.
S4 Ep. 6
Contestants must grab a ladder swinging from a helicopter while perched atop a speeding truck.
S4 Ep. 7
Contestants compete in challenges like Extreme Monkey Bars, Leech Coffin, Platform Swing and Swim with Chum.