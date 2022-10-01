Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S4 Ep.20
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022Expires: in 12 days

Contestants stomp a vat of worms to fill a glass with their fluids, which they must drink.

S4 Ep. 1

For Halloween, contestants face time in a coffin filled with snakes, and bobbing for pig hearts in a brew of cow eyeballs.

S4 Ep. 2

Contestants must crawl out from a helicopter hundreds of feet in the air to retrieve flags, eat maggots, and put their head on a pipe ramp.

S4 Ep. 3

Contestants are dragged across a lake holding onto a rope behind a helicopter. Then later, players must use their mouths to squeeze liquid out of cow eyeballs.

S4 Ep. 4

Handcuffed contestants are tossed into a tank of water with a key attached to their wrists.

S4 Ep. 5

Women compete in a series of challenges, including getting out of a rotating cylinder and collecting flags in the port of Los Angeles while hanging from a helicopter.

S4 Ep. 6

Contestants must grab a ladder swinging from a helicopter while perched atop a speeding truck.

S4 Ep. 7

Contestants compete in challenges like Extreme Monkey Bars, Leech Coffin, Platform Swing and Swim with Chum.

S4 Ep. 8

In Las Vegas, contestants must eat African cave-dwelling spiders to earn gaming chips.

Season 4