Fear Factor OG

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Fear Factor OG - S4 Ep.10
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022Expires: in 12 days

Families compete with one adult and one kid. The young players are covered in corn syrup and dipped in worms, then the parents must remove the worms using only their mouths.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 1

For Halloween, contestants face time in a coffin filled with snakes, and bobbing for pig hearts in a brew of cow eyeballs.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 2

Contestants must crawl out from a helicopter hundreds of feet in the air to retrieve flags, eat maggots, and put their head on a pipe ramp.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 3

Contestants are dragged across a lake holding onto a rope behind a helicopter. Then later, players must use their mouths to squeeze liquid out of cow eyeballs.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 4

Handcuffed contestants are tossed into a tank of water with a key attached to their wrists.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 5

Women compete in a series of challenges, including getting out of a rotating cylinder and collecting flags in the port of Los Angeles while hanging from a helicopter.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 6

Contestants must grab a ladder swinging from a helicopter while perched atop a speeding truck.

image-placeholder87 mins

S4 Ep. 7

Contestants compete in challenges like Extreme Monkey Bars, Leech Coffin, Platform Swing and Swim with Chum.

image-placeholder44 mins

S4 Ep. 8

In Las Vegas, contestants must eat African cave-dwelling spiders to earn gaming chips.

Season 4