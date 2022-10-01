Fear Factor OG - S3 Ep.25

Episodes
S3 Ep. 2
With $50,000 up for grabs, Joe Rogan introduces six new contestants to the stunts of the including the gruesome `Weenie Roast'.
S3 Ep. 3
Celebrities compete, including Natasha Henstridge, Penn and Teller, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Matt Cedeno, Gena Lee Nolin and Barry Williams.
S3 Ep. 4
Perched on the hood of a car suspended 100 feet high by a giant electric magnet, contestants must switch it off, sending themselves and the vehicle plummeting toward a target on the ground.
S3 Ep. 5
First, a cargo net is draped off the back of a stage coach. Then, three wet pipes are suspended by cranes 90 feet up in the air.
S3 Ep. 6
Contestants must exit from a speed boat by grabbing onto a ladder that is hanging out of a helicopter. Next they have to transfer mealworms from a Plexiglas container to a scale.
S3 Ep. 7
Contestants will climb up 4 stories in a building on fire with 70 pounds of gear. Contestants must lay in a pit for 2 minutes while scorpions are dropped on them.