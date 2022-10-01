Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S3 Ep.24
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022Expires: in 12 days

In the semi-final, 12 winning contestants face heart-stopping challenges to win a new 2004 Mazda RX-8 and advance to the final.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 1

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 2

With $50,000 up for grabs, Joe Rogan introduces six new contestants to the stunts of the including the gruesome `Weenie Roast'.

image-placeholder65 mins

S3 Ep. 3

Celebrities compete, including Natasha Henstridge, Penn and Teller, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Matt Cedeno, Gena Lee Nolin and Barry Williams.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 4

Perched on the hood of a car suspended 100 feet high by a giant electric magnet, contestants must switch it off, sending themselves and the vehicle plummeting toward a target on the ground.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 5

First, a cargo net is draped off the back of a stage coach. Then, three wet pipes are suspended by cranes 90 feet up in the air.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 6

Contestants must exit from a speed boat by grabbing onto a ladder that is hanging out of a helicopter. Next they have to transfer mealworms from a Plexiglas container to a scale.

image-placeholder61 mins

S3 Ep. 7

Contestants will climb up 4 stories in a building on fire with 70 pounds of gear. Contestants must lay in a pit for 2 minutes while scorpions are dropped on them.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 8

Contestants have to drive their cars onto the back of a car carrier as they both drive down a closed highway.

