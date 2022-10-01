Fear Factor OG

Fear Factor OG - S3 Ep.18
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Oct 2022Expires: in 12 days

Contestant bob in tank of cow blood trying to retrieve as many dive rings. Later they throw darts to determine the number of hornworms that they will have to eat.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 1

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 2

With $50,000 up for grabs, Joe Rogan introduces six new contestants to the stunts of the including the gruesome `Weenie Roast'.

image-placeholder65 mins

S3 Ep. 3

Celebrities compete, including Natasha Henstridge, Penn and Teller, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Matt Cedeno, Gena Lee Nolin and Barry Williams.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 4

Perched on the hood of a car suspended 100 feet high by a giant electric magnet, contestants must switch it off, sending themselves and the vehicle plummeting toward a target on the ground.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 5

First, a cargo net is draped off the back of a stage coach. Then, three wet pipes are suspended by cranes 90 feet up in the air.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 6

Contestants must exit from a speed boat by grabbing onto a ladder that is hanging out of a helicopter. Next they have to transfer mealworms from a Plexiglas container to a scale.

image-placeholder61 mins

S3 Ep. 7

Contestants will climb up 4 stories in a building on fire with 70 pounds of gear. Contestants must lay in a pit for 2 minutes while scorpions are dropped on them.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 8

Contestants have to drive their cars onto the back of a car carrier as they both drive down a closed highway.

Season 3