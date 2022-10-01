Fear Factor OG - S1 Ep.2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 1
Players vie for $50,000 by facing a series of scary stunts, including bedding down with 400 live rats; climbing out of a car suspended in midair; and being pulled across the ground by a galloping horse.
S1 Ep. 2
Among the challenges is a high-speed game of chicken in which contestants must jump from one moving truck to another.
Jumping between two speeding trailer trucks; lying in a coffin-like box filled with 300,000 worms and eating some; human catapults.
S1 Ep. 3
Contestants must hoist themselves into a helicopter from a jet ski, eat live beetles after bowling, and crawl across a rope 100 feet in the air.
S1 Ep. 4
Challenges find contestants shaken and stirred over having to swallow a "cocktail" of squirming earthworms.
S1 Ep. 5
Challenges include enduring an attack by a trained, but very angry, police dog and walking a high-beam 100 feet above the ground.
S1 Ep. 6
Challenges include diving into the icy waters off Catalina to snatch objects from the bottom of a submarine and eating live crickets based on one's dartboard score.