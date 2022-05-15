Sign in to watch this video
Fear Factor - S2 Ep. 20
Reality
Air Date: Thu 30 Dec 2021
Expires: in 6 months
Chart topping band Misterwives compete to overcome their fears. They must save their phones from a wood chipper, conquer a taser filled obstacle course, and drive a go-kart being pulled by a helicopter.
Season 2
About the Show
Hosted by Ludacris, participants from all over the US face their worst fears and embark on severe challenges in exchange for the grand prize.