The Survey has spoken. Family Feud is coming back!

The Logie Award winning show, Family Feud, together with the 2018 Gold Logie Award winning host, Grant Denyer, will return to 10 this year for a special prime time television event.

While Australia's favourite game show has enjoyed a rejuvenating "rest", our frontline workers have spent the last few months showing 2020 who's boss.

From July, Network 10 and Fremantle will commence production on a special 10 episode series featuring these very people.

From devastating bushfires to a global pandemic, Australians have taken a battering, so what better way to show our appreciation to our heroic frontline workers than by asking them: "Name the first thing you would do if you won $100,000?"

Which may actually come in handy, because Network 10 is giving these very special families a chance to win up to $100,000.

Grant Denyer said: “The Feud’s back baby! I can’t wait to run amok with more nervous and excited Australian families, to have lots of laughs, forget our troubles and have a damn good time giving away record amounts of cash.

"It's the same great game show, for an even greater cause - celebrating the families and workers on the frontline of COVID-19. Bring it on!”

Family Feud is made up of great Aussie families, from all walks of life, trying their darnedest to work out just what 100 Australians are thinking.

Asking someone to guess how other people answered a question is bound to go to some absurd places. Combined with the fact they have little potential to censor the first thing that comes out of their mouths, the razzle-dazzle of the lights and cameras and Grant Denyer staring expectantly up at them, you have a recipe for a meme destined to go viral.

Applications are now open. If you are a doctor, nurse, paramedic, fire fighter, teacher and more, then assemble your team of four, gently tell Uncle Bruce that he didn't make the cut, and head to the link here https://10play.com.au/casting

And if you're not a frontline worker, get involved by taking the Family Feud survey and answer the questions that will be part of the show!

Family Feud

Coming Soon To 10 And WIN Network.