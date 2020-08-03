Family Feud

Survey Says, We've Got A Date!

Family Feud Premieres Tuesday, 18 August at 7:30pm

Our frontline and emergency workers have helped keep Australia together over what has been an incredibly tough couple of months, and from Tuesday, 18 August at 7.30pm, Family Feud is returning the favour.

It may be sunny outside, but over at Family Feud HQ, TV Week Gold Logie Award-winning host Grant Denyer, is ready to make it rain with a whopping $100,000 up for grabs.

So join us to celebrate Australia’s nurses, teachers, firies and farmers in this very special television event, and back them to take home the game’s biggest ever cash prize.

Family Feud Premieres Tuesday, 18 August At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play

The Survey has spoken. Family Feud is coming back!
