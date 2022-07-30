A young woman's vision of a perfect life with her adoring new fiancé and his wonderful, upstanding parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old half sister, who is out of control, unexpectedly comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.

As the family Clem chose begins to blend with the family she worked so hard to leave behind, Clem reluctantly starts to realise that this newly formed hybrid clan may just be better than the perfection she has always been seeking.

Stars The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev