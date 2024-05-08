Falling For Figaro

Falling For Figaro
M | Movies

Air Date: Wed 8 May 2024

A brilliant young fund manager leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.

2020

About the Show

