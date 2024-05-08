Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Falling For Figaro
Movies
Air Date: Wed 8 May 2024
A brilliant young fund manager leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2020
About the Show
A brilliant young fund manager leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.