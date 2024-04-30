FA Cup

FA Cup Reload 1970: Ron Harris
FA Cup Winner looks back on the 1970 Final, Chelsea vs Leads UTD at Wembley Stadium

36 secs

FA Youth Cup Final on 10 Play

Manchester City vs Leeds United LIVE and free on 10 Play, check fixtures for details

6 mins

6 mins

FA Cup Reload 2012: Petr Cech

FA Cup Winner looks back on the 2012 Final, Chelsea vs Liverpool at Wembley Stadium

54 mins

FA Cup: Semi Finals Review Show

All the action from the semi finals of the Emirates FA Cup

27 mins

FA Cup: Semi Finals Highlights Show

All the action from the semi finals of the Emirates FA Cup

50 mins

FA Cup: Semi Finals Preview Show

A look ahead at the Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup

7 mins

FA Cup Reload 1990: Martin and Ince

FA Cup Winners looks back on the 1990 Final, Crystal Palace vs Manchester United at Wembley Stadium

5 mins

FA Cup Reload 1983: Gordon Smith

Smith looks back on the 1983 Final, Brighton vs Manchester United at Wembley Stadium

3 mins

FA Cup 90 in 90: Mark Ricketts

Mark Ricketts looks back at Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood, Fourth Round, 2022

2 mins

FA Cup 90 in 90: Bivesh Gurung

Bivesh Gurung looks back at Maidstone vs Barrow, Second Round, 2023

FA Cup Reload

FA Cup 90 in 90

